ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

Ima Elijah

Tinubu shuts down revenue accounts from Buhari’s administration.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Recommended articles

The decision, revealed in a circular dated December 28, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, directs all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to remit 100% of their revenues into a Sub-Recurrent Account, a sub-component of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

The move marks a departure from the previous administration's approach and is aimed at enhancing revenue generation, fiscal discipline, accountability, and transparency under President Tinubu's governance.

The circular specifically instructs fully funded MDAs, aligned with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, and any additions by the Federal Ministry of Finance, to remit all Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Sub-Recurrent Account.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Agencies and departments that are partly funded by the federal government...are expected to remit 50 per cent of their gross revenue, while statutory revenue like 'tender fees, contractor’s registration, sales of government assets,' etc., should be remitted 100 per cent to the sub-recurrent account," the directive clarified.

Additionally, agencies not funded by the federal government are also required to remit 50 per cent of their generated revenues.

To implement the new policy, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation will open new TSA Sub-Accounts for all Federal Government Agencies/Parastatals, with automatic deductions aligned with the Finance Act, 2020, and Finance Circular, 2021.

The circular emphasised, "The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), subject to the categorisation of agencies, shall map and automatically effect direct deduction of 50 per cent on gross revenue of self/partially funded Agency/Parastatals and 100 per cent for fully funded agencies/parastatals as interim remittance of the amount due to the Consolidated Revenue Fund."



Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will funded through internally generated revenue

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will funded through internally generated revenue

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Tinubu budgets ₦100 billion to feed Nigerian schoolchildren in 2024

Tinubu budgets ₦100 billion to feed Nigerian schoolchildren in 2024

Obi hails Akeredolu for always standing with Nigerians during his lifetime

Obi hails Akeredolu for always standing with Nigerians during his lifetime

Tinubu administration backs Zack Orji to recover following brain surgery

Tinubu administration backs Zack Orji to recover following brain surgery

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Senator Natasha [NAN]

Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many demanding action - Sen Natasha

Davido dancing with his uncle and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke

I wanted to be musician, not politician - Gov Adeleke

Nigerian politicians who died in office.

Akeredolu and 5 other prominent Nigerian politicians who died in office