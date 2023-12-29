Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Also, Vice President Kashim Shettima was conferred with the traditional title of Enyioma Ndi Igbo 1.

The Chairman of the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mba, conferred the title on the duo at the thanksgiving, homecoming and unveiling of the Peace In The South East Project (PISE-P), in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

The event was organised by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu as part of his efforts to restore peace in the South East Geopolitical Zone.

The traditional ruler explained that the confirmation of the titles to the President and Vice President was in recognition of their contribution to national integration, unity and peace-building in the country.

” We the entire traditional rulers in Abia state by the virtues of the powers conferred on us by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Igbo Natives laws and customs hereby conferred on your Excellency the Vice President Kashim Shettima the high title of Enyoima Ndi Igbo 1.

” This is in recognition of your outstanding performance as the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the short period you have been in the office given under our heads this Friday, Dec. 29.”

Responding, Shettima reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration to work with all stakeholders to restore peace in the South East region.

” We are here because we have been given the mandate to guarantee the security of your lives and prosperities.”

The Chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, thanked the Abia traditional rulers for honouring the leadership of Nigeria with such a prestigious title.

” On behalf of the Abia State Government, all of us here are in solidarity to encourage the recognition given to the President and the Vice President.

” Our vice president has shown sufficient goodwill to the people of the South East. From this part of the country, we will continue to work with the rest of Nigeria to make the country a prosperous nation for the interest of all of us for service to God and humanity.”

Also, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia said, ” We the people of the South East hereby declare that peace is what we stand for as a region.

” We declare peace and prosperity, we declare peace for progress, we stand for peace in the southeast as a catalyst that will drive growth in all sectors of the economy.

” And rekindle the confidence of future generations, we declare that peace is better.

” May this day Dec. 29, 2023, at Bende Local Government Area of Abia, South East Nigeria before the president and the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” So help me God,” he said.

Dignitaries present at the event include, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Deputy Governor of Anambra State Gilbert Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Others are the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, Kano State APC Governorship Candidate and Chief Henry IKon, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development.

