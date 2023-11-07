ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu set to launch new online system for civil registration

Ima Elijah

It encompasses birth registration, stillbirth registration, birth attestation, adoption, marriage notification, divorce notification, migration, and death records..

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 08, 2023, marking a significant stride in the country's commitment to robust data management.

Announcing the development at a pre-launch briefing on Monday, November 6, 2023, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, revealed that the e-CRVS system encompasses a wide array of civil registrations, including birth registration, stillbirth registration, birth attestation, adoption, marriage notification, divorce notification, migration, and death records.

“The launch of the e-CRVS by Tinubu marks the commitment of the current government and leadership to strengthen civil registration data capturing, collation, processing, dissemination, and timely access to statistics on vital events in the country,” Kwarra affirmed.

He further explained that the initiative is geared towards accelerating the improvement of civil registration and vital statistics systems in Nigeria over a decade, from 2023 to 2030, aligning with the country’s aspiration to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal.

Collaborating closely with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the NPC developed the e-CRVS Operational Readiness Assessment Report. This report highlighted the potential of digital technologies in revolutionising Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) by integrating data from various systems securely and cost-effectively at scale in Nigeria.

Under the new system, digital certificates will be provided for all recorded cases, ensuring accessibility and verification platforms for registered organisations.

Additionally, a central management system, represented through a dashboard, will analyae and interpret collated civil registrations into vital statistics, enabling informed decision-making processes.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

