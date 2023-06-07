The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

News Agency Of Nigeria

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union.

Tinubu (Phenomenal)
Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Recommended articles

The President made the call on Wednesday in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel.

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union.

According to the President, Nigeria and the whole of Africa will require the help and partnership of her friends and development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

While requesting the EU to look at specific areas of security challenge like the Lake Chad and coastal areas, Tinubu promised to remain in contact with the EU and other member states.

He said that poverty and insecurity were priority areas of his administration, adding that he would do all that was required to address them.

The council president used the opportunity to once again, congratulate Tinubu over his election victory.

He pledged the commitment of the council toward a stronger cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and common interests.

Michel pointed out that Nigeria remained important to the EU and the International Community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC president urged the Nigerian leader to continue to work with the EU in all relevant areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle