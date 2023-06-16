Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

According to ThePunch, Dokubo arrived at the Aso Rock Villa around 11:00 am.

He thereafter went into a closed door session with the President.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not immediately clear to the press, it is believed that his visit is connected with the President's consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region.

Recall that the President recently reiterated his promise to halt crude oil theft in the country.

President Tinubu had recently met with other stakeholders in the Niger Delta region including Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, as well as former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.

However, Asari’s meeting with President Tinubu came three weeks after the former organised the Niger Delta youths to attend the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

While expressing his support for President Tinubu, Dokubo recently asked Nigerians to hold him accountable if the president’s administration fails.

He said, “If Ahmed Bola Tinubu fails, hold me responsible. I am unapologetic.

“I have known him since 1992 and I know what he stands for, and can stand in the gap between him and the people and say this.

While commenting on the removal of fuel subsidy, the Niger Delta agitator argued that Tinubu has in the past two weeks done what former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari could not do during their administrations.