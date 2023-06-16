ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

Bayo Wahab

Asari arrived at the Aso Rock at 11am and went into a closed door session with the President.

President Bola Tinubu and Asari Dokubo. [Channels TV]
President Bola Tinubu and Asari Dokubo. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

According to ThePunch, Dokubo arrived at the Aso Rock Villa around 11:00 am.

He thereafter went into a closed door session with the President.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not immediately clear to the press, it is believed that his visit is connected with the President's consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the President recently reiterated his promise to halt crude oil theft in the country.

President Tinubu had recently met with other stakeholders in the Niger Delta region including Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, as well as former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.

However, Asari’s meeting with President Tinubu came three weeks after the former organised the Niger Delta youths to attend the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

While expressing his support for President Tinubu, Dokubo recently asked Nigerians to hold him accountable if the president’s administration fails.

He said, “If Ahmed Bola Tinubu fails, hold me responsible. I am unapologetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have known him since 1992 and I know what he stands for, and can stand in the gap between him and the people and say this.

While commenting on the removal of fuel subsidy, the Niger Delta agitator argued that Tinubu has in the past two weeks done what former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari could not do during their administrations.

“This is a step my brother Goodluck failed to take when he had the opportunity. The same step Buhari could not take and Tinubu took it from his first day at the office.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory