Tinubu praises late Professor Nwabueze for valuable contributions to Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president prays that God Almighty grant Professor Nwabueze eternal rest.

Prof. Ben Nwabueze [Tribune]
Prof. Ben Nwabueze [Tribune]

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described the death of Nwabueze who was also a foremost constitutional lawyer as a profound loss.

According to him, Nwabueze's knowledge of law was outstanding.

"Prof. Nwabueze's contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation's constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large."

Tinubu asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the deceased left behind.

