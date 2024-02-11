ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu pledges to fund education sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised the management of the university to focus mainly on research that would solve national problems in their academic research.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jibrin Barau, gave the assurance during the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), held in Oye-Ekiti.

He said his administration was determined to upgrade the standard of education in Nigeria to ensure that every indigent student in each state benefited from the student tertiary loan.

Tinubu congratulated the graduating students of the university and prayed that they would be successful in all their future endeavours.

Also, the president congratulated leaders of the Senate, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance; Sen. Solomon Yayi and Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi for an Honorary Doctoral Degree given to them by the institution.

He, however, sympathised with the families of two late traditional rulers killed by suspected kidnappers, assuring that his administration would track, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and eradicate kidnapping in the state.

The Leader of the House of Senate, Bamidele, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, thanked the management of FUOYE for the award of an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Law conferred on him.

He also thanked the management for the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Accounting conferred on Yayi and the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Political Science conferred on Gadgi.

Bamidele assured the management of the university that they would ensure that adequate facilities needed in the university were provided.

Also, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, commended the management of the university for the achievement they have made within a few years of the establishment of the institution.

He advised the management of the university to focus mainly on research that would solve national problems in their academic research.

Oyebanji assured the institution of his administration’s continuous support and charged the graduating students to be modest in their celebrations after the convocation ceremony.

He advised them to get a copy of the book on the convocation lecture of the university, delivered by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, titled ” The Failure of Success”, and find quality time to read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries from the hometown of Yayi in Ogun state and Bamidele from Iyin-Ekiti attended the programme alongside traditional rulers from various towns in Ekiti.

Some vice-chancellors and registrars from various universities were also in attendance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

