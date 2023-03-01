Tinubu off to meet Buhari in Daura after receiving CoR from INEC

Recall the President had left Abuja for Daura on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to take part in the general elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu winner of the presidential election having scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

Tinubu, alongside Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, were subsequently presented with Certificate of Return by INEC in a brief ceremony held at the National Collation Centre in Abuja around 4pm.

The former Lagos State reportedly jetted off to Daura immediately after to meet Buhari and also present his Certificate of Return to the outgoing president.

Pulse reported that Tinubu called on supporters of his opponents in the just-concluded presidential election to support him in building a prosperous Nigeria.