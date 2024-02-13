ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu expressed hope for the expeditious consideration of the Senate, assuring them of his highest regards.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
The announcement came during today’s plenary session, February 12, 2024, in Abuja.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, Tinubu requested the confirmation of Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Muritala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu as board members of the CBN.

Tinubu emphasised that these nominations were in compliance with the relevant sections of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

"I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed as Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)," Tinubu stated in his letter.

Acknowledging the significance of the appointments, Tinubu expressed hope for the expeditious consideration of the Senate, assuring them of his highest regards.

Following Tinubu's request, Senate President Akpiabio referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions for further legislative scrutiny. The committee was urged to report back to the plenary within four weeks with their recommendations.

