Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga says the FCT administration recommended the naming of the road after Soyinka.

Prof Wole Soyinka and President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a tweet on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

According to him, the FCT administration recommended the naming of the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) after the Nobel Laurel.

“President Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway as recommended by the FCT administration,” he tweeted.

He added that the president named the road after Soyinka, who will turn 90 on July 13, in recognition of the honour and fame the playwright brought to Nigeria when he won the Nobel Literature Prize in 1986.

“In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet, and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize. He said Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria,” Onanuga said.

This is coming nearly four years after former president, Muhammadu Buhari named the Abeokuta train station after the playwright.

