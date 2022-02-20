Tinubu mourns loss of trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Samuel, who was a professor of Political Economics of Education, and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, died on Wednesday night after a brief illness.

“The news of the death of my friend, confidant and political associate, Prof. Tunde Samuel, came as a rude shock whose effect still reverberates through my spines.

“His death is coming at a time that his expertise and experience are crucially needed in the task of nation-building.

“We shall keep forging ahead, pursuing the deceased’s dream of a Nigeria that works for all, especially the poor.

“We are consoled that his life was a blessing to many. He will be sorely missed, but we will continue to treasure his memory,” he said.

Recounting some of the late Samuel’s achievements, Tinubu said the deceased contributed immensely to the formulation of policies and programmes that positioned Lagos State as the fifth largest economy in Africa and the investment destination in Nigeria.

“As a reputable and renowned political philosopher, strategist, administrator, social reformer and distinguished academic, the deceased won many awards and laurels which were testimonies to his cerebral power and leadership acumen.

“His administrative footprints and intellectual landmarks on higher education in Lagos will remain indelible for a long time.

“His pioneering leadership of the Lagos State College of Primary Education as Provost was the foundation on which the recent upgrade of the institution to the status of a university was laid.

“His role in the formative years of the Lagos State University as a member of the institution’s Provisional Governing Council cannot be forgotten.

“As governor of Lagos State, he was my Special Adviser on Education and his professional inputs contributed to the boost that has attended all levels of education in the state.

“Perhaps, this informed the decision of the Federal Government to appoint him as Chairman of Governing Council, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, a position he held until his death,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos State, therefore, extended his condolences to the deceased family and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.