Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

The trio reportedly arrived at the presidential villa at about 4:20 pm on Friday, May 2, 2023, for a meeting billed to take place at the President's office in Aso Villa.

Though details of the meeting remain unknown as of the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the President's vow to work with everybody across party lines.

It'd be recalled that Ibori, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served his two-term tenure as Delta State governor between 1999 and 20007, the same period Tinubu held sway as governor of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibori was reported to have been at dagger's cross with one of his successors and immediate former governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, leading to speculations that the former worked for the emergence of Tinubu as president.