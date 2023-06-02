Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock
The trio of Wike, Makinde, and Ibori were spotted making their way into the State House to meet with President Tinubu on Friday.
The trio reportedly arrived at the presidential villa at about 4:20 pm on Friday, May 2, 2023, for a meeting billed to take place at the President's office in Aso Villa.
Though details of the meeting remain unknown as of the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the President's vow to work with everybody across party lines.
It'd be recalled that Ibori, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served his two-term tenure as Delta State governor between 1999 and 20007, the same period Tinubu held sway as governor of Lagos.
Ibori was reported to have been at dagger's cross with one of his successors and immediate former governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, leading to speculations that the former worked for the emergence of Tinubu as president.
As for Wike and Makinde, the duo and three other members of the G5, a group of five PDP governors which also include the former governors of Benue, Abia, and Enugu states, Samuel Ortom; Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively, also openly opposed their party's presidential candidate in the just-concluded general elections.
