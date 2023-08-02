ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu meets UK Foreign secretary on Nigeria's economy, security

News Agency Of Nigeria

James Cleverly and Tinubu
James Cleverly and Tinubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cleverly, who will spend two days in Nigeria, is on a three-country visit where he is prioritising future-focused, mutually-beneficial partnership.

A statement from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office disclosed that a number of funding would be unveiled during Cleverly’s visit to make Nigeria’s agriculture sector more resilient to climate change.

It said that the funding would help more than four million people develop better farming practice and reduce harmful carbon emissions. Cleverly’s meeting with Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu will focus on the UK-Nigeria partnership and key common priorities.

‘’It will also include how to increase bilateral trade and investment, economic development, regional issues and strengthened security cooperation.’’

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Nigeria was 7.6 billion Pound in the four quarters to the end of first quarter 2023. This is an increase of 48.4% or 2.5 billion Pound in current prices from the four quarters to the end of first quarter 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

