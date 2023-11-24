Ondo lawmakers may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor after meeting today
It is gathered that some lawmakers do not support the idea of Aiyedatiwa leading the state.
For months, Akeredolu has been unable to perform his duty as the governor of the state due to ill health.
According to ThePunch, the state lawmakers would the lingering absence of the governor and may declare his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor as Akeredolu recuperates at his private residence in Ibadan.
However, a source who spoke to the newspaper disclosed that some of the lawmakers may not join the session today because they do not support the idea of Aiyedatiwa leading the state in the absence of the governor.
“The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday). One of the agenda of the sitting is the declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor. Though some of the lawmakers may not be at the meeting today because they are not in support of Aiyedatiwa becoming an acting governor the national leadership of the APC knows about and has approved the meeting. So they may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor today,” the source said.
Confirming the development, the assembly spokesman, Olatunji Oshati, told ThePunch that his colleagues would meet today, but he did not disclose if the house would declare Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor.
“What I can tell you for now is that there is something like that, not to declare him (Aiyedatiwa) but the House is going to sit on the matter and review the political situation today as directed by our national leaders. The House has likely ( made the declaration), but not under must, I don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the meeting would be. If it is likely to happen, you are invited as well,” he said.
