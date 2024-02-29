ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.

President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]
President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]

Recommended articles

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Tinubu would depart Lagos State on the two-day official visit to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

During the visit, the president is expected to witness the signing of agreements focused on boosting Nigeria's real sector and creating value-additive investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngelale said the agreements would be in the areas of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, oil and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

He added that Tinubu willalso participate in a business and investment forum with top-level executives in the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar, to advance cross-sectoral opportunities.

The presidential aide said Tinubu would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap