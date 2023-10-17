ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

News Agency Of Nigeria

15 million households would each be given ₦25,000 for three months to alleviate poverty.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The event, to be held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, would be attended by cabinet members, the diplomatic community as well as top government functionaries and political aides. The day is an international observance celebrated each year on October 17 throughout the world.

The observance of the day can be traced back to October 17, 1987 when over 100,000 people gathered at the Trocadéro in Paris, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948. It was signed to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger across the globe.

This year’s theme, ‘’Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All’’, calls for universal access to decent work and social protection as a means to uphold human dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stressed that decent work must empower people, provide fair wages and safe working conditions, as well as recognise the value and humanity of all workers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCT launch would be heralded by the symbolic handing over of cheques to a number of households at the venue of the event.

The CCT programme was announced by Tinubu during the Independence Day speech, where he said that 15 million households would each be given ₦25,000 for three months to alleviate the poverty level.

NAN reports that CCT are transfers given to beneficiaries based on specific actions such as sending children to school or making regular health visits. In Nigeria, 40.1% of people are poor, according to the 2018/2019 national monetary poverty line, and 63% are multi-dimensionally poor, according to the National MPI 2022.

Multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, where 72% of people are poor, compared to 42% of people in urban areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State