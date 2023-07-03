BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs
This is the first meeting between the president and the Service Chiefs.
Recommended articles
This is the President’s first meeting with the service chiefs following their appointment two weeks ago.
The new service chiefs are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term
BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs
We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty - Innoson Motors
Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362
Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments
Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes
Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case
APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation
Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections
Pulse Sports
Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab
Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu
PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th
Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues
Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list
ADVERTISEMENT