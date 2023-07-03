ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

Bayo Wahab

This is the first meeting between the president and the Service Chiefs.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
This is the President’s first meeting with the service chiefs following their appointment two weeks ago.

The new service chiefs are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

