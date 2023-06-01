Tinubu holds first security meeting with Service Chiefs

The meeting took place at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The president, who arrived at the Villa at 10:53 am reportedly went straight into a closed-door session with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The meeting was his first official engagement with the service chiefs since assuming office on Monday, May 29, 2023.

It would be recalled that in his inaugural speech, the president said his administration would prioritise security and invest more in security personnel.

He said, “Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE,

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno disclosed that the president asked the security agencies to develop a blueprint to deal with the issue of crude oil theft.

