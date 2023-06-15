Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Sanusi days after Emefiele's ouster

The meeting, which took place at the State House on the evening of Thursday, June 15, 2023, was the first between the duo since President Tinubu took over the country’s affairs.

Though the agenda of the meeting remains unknown as of the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the vacancy at the CBN following the ouster of Emefiele by Tinubu.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, the President suspended Emefiele as the apex bank's helmsman and directed him to hand over to the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, who has since been functioning in an acting capacity.

His suspension was swiftly followed by an arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday.

Recall that Sanusi was the last occupant of the CBN seat before Emefiele came on board in 2014, and he has been touted as the ideal replacement for the suspended governor.