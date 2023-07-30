Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

This was contained in a letter signed by the President and addressed to Jim Osayande Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), whom Tinubu named as the investigator.

The terms of the appointment required the Special Instigator to investigate the CBN and key Government Business Entities (GBEs) as well as provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments.

The President instructed Obazee to swing into action with immediate effect, adding that he should feed him with progress reports every week.

“In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is, today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.”

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also sent Obaze a copy of his order suspending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele on June 9, 2023.

This is coming barely a week after the embattled apex bank chief was arraigned at a Lagos High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

