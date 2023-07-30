ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said the Special Investigator was appointed in furtherance of his fight against corruption in government.

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, recover stolen funds. [Nosa Asemota]
Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, recover stolen funds. [Nosa Asemota]

Recommended articles

This was contained in a letter signed by the President and addressed to Jim Osayande Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), whom Tinubu named as the investigator.

The terms of the appointment required the Special Instigator to investigate the CBN and key Government Business Entities (GBEs) as well as provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments.

The President instructed Obazee to swing into action with immediate effect, adding that he should feed him with progress reports every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is, today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.”

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also sent Obaze a copy of his order suspending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele on June 9, 2023.

This is coming barely a week after the embattled apex bank chief was arraigned at a Lagos High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended CBN Governor has been with the DSS since his suspension and was immediately re-arrested in a dramatic fashion on the court premises last Tuesday, after he had been granted bail by the court.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

APC chieftain wants FG to use technology in disbursing palliatives

APC chieftain wants FG to use technology in disbursing palliatives

Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes

Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes

Arewa group calls for Kyari’s sack, holds fuel subsidy protest on Aug. 3

Arewa group calls for Kyari’s sack, holds fuel subsidy protest on Aug. 3

Rising snakebite deaths heighten calls for local anti-venom drug production

Rising snakebite deaths heighten calls for local anti-venom drug production

Operation Flush: Lagos police arrest 88 suspected criminals in 24 hours

Operation Flush: Lagos police arrest 88 suspected criminals in 24 hours

My policies on fuel subsidy removal, forex regime, yielding positive results – Tinubu

My policies on fuel subsidy removal, forex regime, yielding positive results – Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions