ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

News Agency Of Nigeria

He appreciated Nigerians for believing in Tinubu, adding that his administration had so far exhibited readiness to address the critical challenges bedeviling the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}

Recommended articles

Mr Abubakar Sadique, the group’s National Leader, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day celebrations.

He appreciated Nigerians for believing in Tinubu, adding that his administration had so far exhibited readiness to address the critical challenges bedeviling the country.

This, Sadique said, was because within a few days in office, Tinubu has taken some sensitive decisions, including signing into law the electricity Bill which was a sign of great things ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration as it has the best strategy to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, poverty reduction and job creation.

“We are confident that hardwork will be rewarded as those who tirelessly worked for the victory of our great party will not be forgotten,” he said.

This, the national leader said, was especially with the appointment of Sen. George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), adding that he was a rear party man who understood the rule of the game.

Sadique called for prayers across all faith in support of the Tinubu’s administration, stressing that Nigeria got the best at this time and to get the best result, all hands must be on deck.

The ANIM is made up of former APC National Executive Council (NEC) members, some of its serving and past zonal leaders, serving and past National Assembly members as well as its State Commissioners among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele