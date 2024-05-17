Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations
The United Nations said the Tinubu government has introduced reforms to stabilise the economy and improve security.
The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, disclosed this while giving the global body's position on Tinubu's performance at a High-level Dialogue on Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda on the theme, “Nigeria’s Global Ambitions: From Hope to Reality,” in Abuja on Friday, May 17, 2024.
President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies during his inauguration speech and subsequently backed the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to unify the foreign exchange market.
The two decisions have further worsened the country's economic situation as inflation surged to an all-time high.
UN praises Tinubu's reforms
However, the UN commended Tinubu's reforms targeted at stabilising the economy and tackling insecurity.
“Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed progress from the reforms introduced by this administration to stabilize the economy. And we can see that the country, creditably, has improved. The Nigerian government has also been proactive in addressing security challenges in the country and the sub-regions as demonstrated by the hosting of an African counter-terrorism meeting last month.
“There have also been other notable initiatives such as the nationwide digital literacy programme and the expansion of the broadband infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and empower our people in this digital age,” Mohammed said.
