ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

Nurudeen Shotayo

The United Nations said the Tinubu government has introduced reforms to stabilise the economy and improve security.

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations
Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

Recommended articles

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, disclosed this while giving the global body's position on Tinubu's performance at a High-level Dialogue on Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda on the theme, “Nigeria’s Global Ambitions: From Hope to Reality,” in Abuja on Friday, May 17, 2024.

President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies during his inauguration speech and subsequently backed the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to unify the foreign exchange market.

ALSO READ: Tinubu's reforms are painful but they are bearing fruits - Sen Bagudu

ADVERTISEMENT

The two decisions have further worsened the country's economic situation as inflation surged to an all-time high.

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed [Twitter:@AminaJMohammed]
UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed [Twitter:@AminaJMohammed] Pulse Nigeria

However, the UN commended Tinubu's reforms targeted at stabilising the economy and tackling insecurity.

Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed progress from the reforms introduced by this administration to stabilize the economy. And we can see that the country, creditably, has improved. The Nigerian government has also been proactive in addressing security challenges in the country and the sub-regions as demonstrated by the hosting of an African counter-terrorism meeting last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have also been other notable initiatives such as the nationwide digital literacy programme and the expansion of the broadband infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and empower our people in this digital age,” Mohammed said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Germany's longest-married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

Germany's longest-married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

Things will get better soon - Information minister assures Nigerians

Things will get better soon - Information minister assures Nigerians

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Africa CDC commends Nigeria’s progress in routine immunisation

Africa CDC commends Nigeria’s progress in routine immunisation

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Lassa fever [BBC]

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court