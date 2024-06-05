ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

The president prayed for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president commended Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

“President Tinubu rejoices with the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on this special occasion and celebrates his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu notes the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ,” said the statement.

