Tinubu receives pen donations from Nigerian students to sign anti-sexual harassment bill

The initiative, a partnership with the Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI), saw students from different campuses in the country gather their pens and present them to the President through his Senior Special Assistant on student engagement, Sunday Asefon.

GMI, with Lead Director Omowumi Ogunrotimi, is a non-governmental organisation seeking to address sexual and gender-based violence in educational settings.

The event, which took place in Abuja on Friday, December 15, 2023, represented a symbolic gesture deployed by the students to indicate that the shortage of pens was the likely factor for the delay in assenting to the bill.

One of the students present, Abdul Fatima Zara of the University of Abuja, said, “The most symbolic tool for students are pens, and that is why we have donated these pens to the president.”

For his part, Ogunrotimi said GMI partnered with Nigerian students to launch the “#DonateAPenToMrPresident Campaign” across campuses nationwide, intending to contribute pens to spur the President to sign the bill promptly in order to safeguard students in educational institutions.