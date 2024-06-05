Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said the president also congratulated the Mexican people and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.

“The election of Sheinbaum accents the voices of women in government and shatters the political glass ceiling.

“It sends a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many,” said Tinubu.

