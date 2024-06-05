ADVERTISEMENT
Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico's 1st female president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female President in the country since its independence in 1821.

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said the president also congratulated the Mexican people and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.

“The election of Sheinbaum accents the voices of women in government and shatters the political glass ceiling.

“It sends a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many,” said Tinubu.

Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female President in the country since its independence in 1821.

News Agency Of Nigeria

