Tinubu congratulates DR Congo President Tshisekedi on re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also congratulated the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu commended the government and the people of DR Congo for ensuring the successful conduct of the last elections.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

Tshisekedi, 60, was elected for a second term with 73 per cent of the vote, with his nearest challenger, mining magnate and former provincial governor Moise Katumbi, on 18 per cent.

The President also congratulated the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

“It is welcoming that the last elections in DR Congo were well-concluded. Democracy is sustainable on the continent. I congratulate President Tshisekedi on his victory.

“The President has demonstrated statesmanship in his handling of regional and continental matters. Africa will overcome any challenge with governance by popular consent, and democracy will thrive,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official turnout in the election was about 43 per cent of the country’s 44 million registered voters.

Tshisekedi will be sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20.

Tinubu wished Tshisekedi a successful term in office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

