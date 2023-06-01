Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

The president’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by Office of the President, State House, Abuja on Thursday and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

“I congratulate the Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his emergence as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, on his election as Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

“In the same vein, I also congratulate His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, and his Kaduna State counterpart, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, on their elections as deputy chairmen for the two respective forums.

“Being called upon by their peers to lead them is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in them by the governors,” he said.

The president tasked the new leaders to use their tenures to advance the peace, unity and socio-economic development of Nigeria and join hands with his administration in its quest to actualise its ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“As chief executives of states, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matters a lot.

”I am, therefore, obliged to ask the new leaders to use their good offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the Federal Government, under my leadership, and governments at the state level.

