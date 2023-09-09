ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

News Agency Of Nigeria

As of the last count, over 800 people have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake. [ThePunch]
Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake. [ThePunch]

Recommended articles

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the president commiserated with all the families who lost loved ones and those affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the president said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses