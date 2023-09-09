Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake
As of the last count, over 800 people have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake in Morocco.
Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the president commiserated with all the families who lost loved ones and those affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.
Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.
“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the president said.
