Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said the President extolled the fine defining qualities of the young first-class graduate of accounting.

Tinubu noted the steady rise of Adedeji through the ranks in public service by dint of hard work and loyalty, noting his service as the commissioner of finance in Oyo State at the age of 33 to becoming the Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s apex tax authority.

“Zacch is an innovator who consistently turns his creative ideas into change-making actions. He is a disciple of the ‘think-and-do’ school of change makers.

“He will reform Nigeria’s tax system for the benefit of Nigerians. Give him a task, and it will be done and done well,” the President said.

The President also celebrated business titan, Gilbert Chagoury as he marked his birthday on Monday, noting his desire to see Nigeria rise in all spheres of human endeavours.

The President recalled how the Chagoury family kept faith with the largest economy by continually investing in various projects and philanthropic activities over the decades.

He said that Chagoury had consistently done these irrespective of all the socio-political challenges that characterised the road to the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and beyond.

“Gilbert is a shining light in any room. He is compassionate, discerning, and totally reliable in every respect. He has invested in our country in both good and bad times.

“He is generous with both his heart and his resources. With friends like him, one can sleep with a still mind. He is a valuable and cherished person who is worthy of celebration,” the President said.