Politics is over, its time for governance - Tinubu urges State governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President noted that the challenges are beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration.

Tinubu made the call during the breaking of Ramadan fast with governors at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday. He emphasised the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, noting the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders.

"Since we recognised the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

"We are of the same family and parents; living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season for Christians, Tinubu urged Nigerians to use the occasions for reflection, prayers, and charity.

The President expressed optimism about the future, noting that the challenges are beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration.

"I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter. We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy,” he said.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, commended the federal government for distributing 42,000 tons of grains. AbdulRazaq emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the national and sub-national governments in addressing collective challenges.

On the payment of wage award to workers, the governor promised that the states would do the right thing.

"Wet season farming is almost here, and I want to implore all governors to engage in the farming business.

“This will show that we can all appreciate the challenges of ordinary farmers and ensure that we have a bumper harvest at the end of the farming season,” he added.

