ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

News Agency Of Nigeria

The request for confirmation is in compliance with provisions of section 10, sub section 1 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of the senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja. Tinubu in the letter, said the request for confirmation was in compliance with provisions of section 10, sub section one of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors.

“The senate is invited to kindly note that Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Eke for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is my hope therefore, that the senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Onwudiwe.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” Tinubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul Omotosho is dead. [Punch]

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

'Joko’ charcoal stove [NAN]

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k [Punch]

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k