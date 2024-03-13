Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of the senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja. Tinubu in the letter, said the request for confirmation was in compliance with provisions of section 10, sub section one of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors.

“The senate is invited to kindly note that Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Eke for the position.

“It is my hope therefore, that the senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Onwudiwe.