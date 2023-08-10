Tinubu calls for urgent action to restore democracy in Niger at ECOWAS summit

Despite the short notice, leaders from across the region gathered in Abuja, Nigeria, to discuss the political turmoil in Niger and seek a lasting solution.

President Tinubu welcomed the esteemed attendees, including the heads of state and government, ECOWAS Commission President, African Union Commission President, UEMOA Commission President, and representatives from the United Nations.

He underlined the commitment of the ECOWAS community to finding a solution to the crisis, highlighting the solidarity shown towards the people of Niger and their democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.

The President recalled the resolutions adopted during the first Extraordinary Summit, where the military takeover in Niger was unequivocally condemned. He expressed disappointment that the initial seven-day ultimatum had not yielded the desired outcome, despite diplomatic efforts and sanctions. The ECOWAS mediation teams, led by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, were engaged to facilitate a peaceful resolution.