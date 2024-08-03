ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Nurudeen Shotayo

There have been calls by many Nigerians including opposition figures urging President Tinubu to address the nation amid the nationwide protest against hunger.

This is according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday evening.

The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu to address the nation,’ noted that the broadcast will air at 7:00 am.

Ngelale urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day,” the statement added.

The scheduled national broadcast is coming amid clamour by many Nigerians including opposition figures for the President to address the nation over the ongoing nationwide protests.

Aggrieved citizens continued to hit the streets for the third day on the bounce in Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other places, as they called for the reversal of fuel subsidy removal and the skyrocketing price of goods and services among other demands.

Though the demonstrations have remained largely peaceful, the process was marred with reported violence, looting, and destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums in Kano, Edo, Gombe, and a few other states, prompting Governors to declare curfews.

Security agencies have also gone after the looters with several arrested and some items already recovered.

