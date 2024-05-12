ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend implementation of cybersecurity levy

Bayo Wahab

A source in the presidency said President Tinubu does not want to add to the burden of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu and CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.
President Bola Tinubu and CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

Recommended articles

According to ThePunch, the president also asked the apex bank to review the policy.

This followed the recent introduction of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions by the CBN based on the provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act 2024.

According to the Act, the charges deducted from all electronic transactions will be remitted to the National Cybersecurity Fund supervised by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

As stated in the circular, this is expected to commence by May 20, 2024, but the president has asked the CBN to stop the implementation of the policy.

CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso. [Getty Images/Channels TV]
CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso. [Getty Images/Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

A senior presidency official, who spoke to ThePunch about the controversial policy said President Tinubu does not want to add to the burden of Nigerians.

The source said, “The President is sensitive to what Nigerians feel. And he will not want to proceed with implementing a policy that adds to the burden of the people.

“So, he has asked the CBN to hold off on that policy and ordered a review. I would have said he ordered the CBN, but that is not appropriate because the CBN is autonomous. But he has asked the CBN to hold off on it and review things again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another anonymous source in the presidency said the president ordered the review of the policy because he did not want his administration to be seen as insensitive.

“If you look at it, the law predates the Tinubu administration. It was enacted in 2015 and signed by Goodluck Jonathan. It is only being implemented now.

“You know he (Tinubu) was not around when that directive was being circulated. And he does not want to present his government as being insensitive. As it is now, the CBN has held off the instruction to banks to start charging people. So, the President is sensitive. His goal is not to just tax Nigerians like that. That is not his intention. So, he has ordered a review of that law,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had threatened to mobilise Nigerians and shut down the county if the Federal Government failed to reverse the policy.

The union said it is illogical for the CBN to impose a new levy on citizens who are already dealing with multiple taxation from banks and the government.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend implementation of cybersecurity levy

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend implementation of cybersecurity levy

'Wike was instrumental to Obi's exit from PDP' - Paul Ibe

'Wike was instrumental to Obi's exit from PDP' - Paul Ibe

Miguel Ovoke: Deceased 4-year-old Brickhall School pupil immortalised

Miguel Ovoke: Deceased 4-year-old Brickhall School pupil immortalised

Matawalle: Lawmaker slammed for allegedly renting protesters against defence minister

Matawalle: Lawmaker slammed for allegedly renting protesters against defence minister

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fatal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fatal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip