President Tinubu arrives New York to attend UN General Assembly

The President's plane touched down shortly before 7 pm local time, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Also present to receive him were the esteemed Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, alongside a contingent of government officials.

This year's UNGA theme, "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All," highlights the urgent need for international cooperation.

President Tinubu is poised to make his mark on the global stage by delivering his inaugural National Statement on September 19, the opening day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session.

His address is expected to underline Nigeria's commitment to the principles of the United Nations and its dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Before stepping into the General Debate, President Tinubu will collaborate with other world leaders at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, emphasizing the pressing issues at hand during the UN 2023 Summit on SDGs.

Furthermore, the President is set to participate in a series of high-level dialogues and meetings, including those focused on Financing for Development, Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, and Climate Ambition.

Notably, he will also join the conversation on Universal Health Coverage and the imperative reform of the Global Financial Architecture.

