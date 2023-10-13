ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves Women Affairs Secretariat for FCTA – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike said women are critical to the development process of the country, stressing the need for a conscious step towards addressing their issues.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike [The Whistler]
Wike, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said that the move was part of Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance that carried everyone along.

He said that currently, FCTA has secretariats addressing most development issues but has no specific secretariat that addresses women's issues.

Wike said, “In the world that we are in today, how can you talk about good governance and development without including women?

“I say look, you must create a secretariat that would take care of women like what we have in other states as commissioner of women affairs.

“So, there must be that in FCT to give them that inclusivity.

“As I am talking to You My President has approved that we have a Mandate Secretary for women.”

The minister said that the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs would likely be inaugurated on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

