Tinubu approves InfraCorp as lead developer of Nigeria's Green Zone

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of Project Evergreen, the supervisory technical working group, to oversee the pioneering endeavour.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that this was in line with the President’s commitment to ensure industrial development that meets the demands of the present and the future.

He said that the terms of reference of InfraCorp are the selection of partners/consultants to undertake critical development activities, including project design, environmental impact assessments, feasibility studies, financial modelling, and market engagement.

It will be raising private funding for the development of the city and constituent projects; coordinating with partners, development institutions, and other providers of capital and technical assistance.

It will also be reporting to the Supervisory Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Dr Lazarus Angbazo, who is also a member of the Presidential Steering Committee, is the CEO of InfraCorp and holds a first-class Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Angbazo has a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of Iowa, and a Doctorate in Corporate Finance from the New York University.

He was President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric in Nigeria, where he doubled GE’s revenue.

He was also the CEO of General Electric Grid Solutions Africa and led GE’s regional operations between 2008 and 2012 as President and CEO, of West, East & Central Africa.

Ngelale said that the president also approved the establishment of a 15-member Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, the supervisory technical working group, to oversee the pioneering endeavour.

He said that the committee is composed of the following members: Chief Ajuri Ngelale- Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action – Chairman; Lolade Abiola (UN SE4ALL) – Secretary.

The members are Lazarus Angbazo (CEO, InfraCorp), Salisu Dahiru (CEO, NCCC); Aminu Umar-Sadiq (CEO, NSIA), and Khalil Halilu (CEO, NASENI).

Other members are Abba Abubakar Aliyu (CEO, REA); Fatima Shinkafi (CEO, SMDF); Uzoma Nwagba (CEO, CrediCorp); Bala Bello (Deputy Governor, CBN) and Teni Majekodunmi (NCCC).

The rest of the members are Nana Maidugu (NSIA); Michael Ivenso (NCCC); Suleiman Yusuf (Blue Camel Energy); and Chidi Ajaere (Jet EV).

The presidential spokesman said that Tinubu expected absolute dedication and professionalism to drive this critical project.