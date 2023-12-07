ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves 9-member governing council for content development board

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President expects the council members to discharge their duties with a patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The members include Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Chairman/HMS, Petroleum Resources; Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary, and Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, Member/EVP Upstream, NNPCL.

Others are Gbenga Komolafe, member/CEO, NUPRC; Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens, member, and Nicolas Odinuwe, member.

The rest are Rapheal Samuel, member; Sadiq Abubakar, member and Olorundare Sunday Thomas, member.

”Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with a patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector.

“This is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration,” the statement added.

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

