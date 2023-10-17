BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new ICPC management team

The announcement was made through a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, who stated that the appointments were made in accordance with the powers vested in the president by the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000.

Pending Senate confirmation, the new ICPC management team will be led by Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICPC. Accompanying him will be Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu, who will serve as the Secretary to the Commission.

This change in leadership follows the approval of the outgoing chairman's request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave. The tenure of the outgoing chairman will officially conclude on February 3, 2024, with his pre-end of tenure leave commencing on November 4, 2023.

The appointment of the Secretary to the Commission, Oparaodu, will take immediate effect, as the position does not require Senate confirmation.

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, the nominated Chairman, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record to the position. He has undertaken significant reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019. Dr. Aliyu is highly educated, holding Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees in Law. He was also designated as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in October 2023.