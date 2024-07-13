ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, the President described Agara as an entrepreneur and sports administrator, who previously served as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

“The President anticipates an overhaul of the NDE for optimal performance in designing and implementing programmes to combat mass unemployment,” said the statement.

The President also approved the appointment of Saleh Abubakar as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW).

“Mr Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

“The President expects diligence and dedication in driving the agency’s mandate of empowering communities to combat land degradation, enhance food security, and build resilience to climate change through sustainable interventions and education,” the statement said.

