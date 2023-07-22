Tinubu applying necessary treatments to Nigeria's problems - Keyamo

Since his inauguration into office on May 29, 2023, the President has introduced a raft of radical policies, some of which have resulted in worsening the economic condition of average Nigerians.

Chief among Tinubu's seemingly controversial moves was the removal of fuel subsidy just minutes after he was sworn in as the President. The decision has caused a negative multiplier effect no thanks to the massive jump in petrol price from ₦189 to around ₦700.

The Federal Government via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also announced the floatation of the nation's currency as part of the reform in the financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two decisions, coupled with a recent hike in tuition fees at both tertiary institutions and Government Colleges across the country, have further tightened the noose on Nigerians.

However, sharing his views on the state of the nation, Keyamo said the current hardship in the land was a necessary evil to reposition Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed this in a statement on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Keyamo, who was also the Spokesperson of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), likened the negative impact of Tinubu's policies to the pain a patient must endure after a surgical procedure.

He said though Nigerians need to endure the pain to gain a prosperous nation, it behoves the government to also provide succour to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyamo said, "If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient has to endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again. What is required are pain relievers as these treatments are being administered. That is the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria.