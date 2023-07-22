ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu applying necessary treatments to Nigeria's problems - Keyamo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo said Tinubu is currently conducting a surgical procedure to completely route out suffering and abject poverty in Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Since his inauguration into office on May 29, 2023, the President has introduced a raft of radical policies, some of which have resulted in worsening the economic condition of average Nigerians.

Chief among Tinubu's seemingly controversial moves was the removal of fuel subsidy just minutes after he was sworn in as the President. The decision has caused a negative multiplier effect no thanks to the massive jump in petrol price from ₦189 to around ₦700.

The Federal Government via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also announced the floatation of the nation's currency as part of the reform in the financial sector.

These two decisions, coupled with a recent hike in tuition fees at both tertiary institutions and Government Colleges across the country, have further tightened the noose on Nigerians.

However, sharing his views on the state of the nation, Keyamo said the current hardship in the land was a necessary evil to reposition Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed this in a statement on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Keyamo, who was also the Spokesperson of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), likened the negative impact of Tinubu's policies to the pain a patient must endure after a surgical procedure.

He said though Nigerians need to endure the pain to gain a prosperous nation, it behoves the government to also provide succour to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Keyamo said, "If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient has to endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again. What is required are pain relievers as these treatments are being administered. That is the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria.

"We must endure the pains of the steps @officialABAT has taken to reposition our economy to a healthy and vibrant one. The entire world has acknowledged this. The pain relievers are exactly what the National Economic Council has recommended for implementation."

Tinubu applying necessary treatments to Nigeria's problems - Keyamo

