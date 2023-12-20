ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu announces 50% travel discounts for Nigerians during holiday season

Ima Elijah

From December 21st to January 4th, citizens will enjoy a 50% discount on bus fare, complimentary train rides

Commencing from December 21st to January 4th, citizens will enjoy a 50% discount on bus fares and complimentary train rides.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, during a press briefing at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Alake conveyed the President's directive, emphasising the government's commitment to easing the financial burden on the populace.

According to Alake, "Beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost on their travels this holiday season."

He further assured that the Federal Government, in collaboration with transporters, road transport unions, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, is dedicated to ensuring the smooth implementation of this special initiative.

"All the relevant stakeholders in that industry have been discussed with or been engaged, and all the parameters laid out," Alake stated.

"The Presidents of the various transport unions have been met, and everything is in top shape in terms of execution."

However, it was clarified that air travel is not included in this initiative, as it specifically targets the masses.

Alake stated, "The initiative is for the masses. Air is luxury. The masses don’t use air transport. So they are our main target."



As Nigerians prepare for the holiday season, this move by the government is anticipated to bring relief and facilitate easier travel for citizens across the country.

Ima Elijah

