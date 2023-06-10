The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu will address Nigerians in 7 am Democracy Day broadcast on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The theme of this year's democratic celebration is 'Hope Reassured'.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, gave the assurance on Friday Abuja, at a press conference on the programme of activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day Celebration.

Akume said the significance of the celebration as was reviewed from May 29 to June 12 was to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made sacrifices for the success of democracy in Nigeria.

"The former president, Muhammadu Buhari decided in his wisdom as a patriotic Nigerian to right the wrong that has visited on this country with disastrous consequences by the military administration at that time.

"Some Nigerians paid the supreme sacrifice and may be continued to be remembered by all of us for planting the seed of democracy that has germinated that today, we are celebrating 22 years of uninterrupted democracy.

"May 29 remains the date for anniversary of handing over of power according to the constitution, but June 12 remains the date that gives us the opportunity to reflect on important and relevant of democracy. "

The SGF asked Nigerians both at home and in diaspora to assess where the nation has done well in its democratic dividends and suggest other ways for improvement.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would be better than its current position.

"It is in the light of this that the theme of this year's democratic celebration is 'Hope Reassured'.

"And, all of you know that societies are great, nations are great because the citizens have hope that tomorrow will be better than today."

He explained that 2023 Democracy Day would be celebrated in a low key manner with two major events of the world press conference and the presidential broadcast by President Bola Tinubu on Monday by 7 am.

Tinubu promises to keep his door open to Nigerians with useful ideas

Tinubu will address Nigerians in 7 am Democracy Day broadcast on Monday

Expert says Tinubu can suspend Emefiele as CBN governor but can't sack him

Tinubu signs electricity bill into law

BREAKING: President Tinubu has suspended Emefiele

Ganduje thinks he could have slapped Kwankwaso if he had met him at Aso Rock

President Tinubu meets Kwankwaso at Aso Villa

Clark wants Christian southerner to emerge as Senate President

We don't envy you... and other things traditional rulers told Tinubu

