Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

In a statement on Sunday, January 13, 2019, Frank described as unconstitutional any move by the President to extend the IGP's stay in office beyond Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

"Buhari has ensured that all the Service Chiefs who are overdue for retirement have their tenures elongated thereby frustrating the career progression of serving military personnel - a situation that has torpedoed morale in the officer cadre and consequently serious and dangerous reversals in the gains made in the fight against insurgency and other dangerous criminal elements across the country," Frank said.

"He is right now seeking legal opinion on how to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police whose tenure has since expired - in flagrant breach of extant laws."

Frank further condemned "the desperate move by the government to remove the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen", over alleged failure to declare some of his assets as required by the law.

Frank accused the Buhari-led government of failing to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“Today Nigerian students in universities and Polytechnics across the country are languishing at home due to strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and their polytechnic counterparts due to the lackadaisical approach to education by the administration.

“Besides, N30,000 minimum wage bill is no where near the National Assembly for passage into law in favour of the suffering civil servants in the country. Rather than fast-track the presentation and passage of the Bill, Buhari has vowed to renegotiate salaries of public servants earning above N30,000," he added.