A political thug has died while trying to snatch a ballot box during the ongoing Kogi by-election.

The House of Representatives Lokoja-Kogi federal constituency by-election commenced around 8:00 am on Saturday, August 11, 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Punch reports that an eyewitness said that the shotgun in the pocket of the thug fired on its own when voters struggled to stop him.

Police confirm incident

The Kogi police spokesman, William Aya also confirmed the incident, adding that the alleged ballot box snatcher was a known political thug.

Aya also told Punch that the thug was killed when voters tried to stop him from going away with the ballot box.

He said the corpse of the suspect has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, Lokoja.

Aya told newsmen that his men are investigating the incident and that those involved will be arrested.

The Kogi police spokesman however said he could not tell if the deceased had a gun on him.