Thug killed by his own gun while allegedly trying to snatch ballot box

The House of Representatives Lokoja-Kogi federal constituency by-election commenced around 8:00 am on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

  • Published:
Thug killed by his own gun while allegedly trying to snatch ballot box in Kogi play

INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)

A political thug has died while trying to snatch a ballot box during the ongoing Kogi by-election.

The House of Representatives Lokoja-Kogi federal constituency by-election commenced around 8:00 am on Saturday, August 11, 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Punch reports that an eyewitness said that the shotgun in the pocket of the thug fired on its own when voters struggled to stop him.

Police confirm incident

The Kogi police spokesman, William Aya also confirmed the incident, adding that the alleged ballot box snatcher was a known political thug.

Aya also told Punch that the thug was killed when voters tried to stop him from going away with the ballot box.

ALSO READ: Vote buying, ballot snatching mar Kogi By-Election

He said the corpse of the suspect has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, Lokoja.

Aya told newsmen that his men are investigating the incident and that those involved will be arrested.

The Kogi police spokesman however said he could not tell if the deceased had a gun on him.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

