'This time, it should be youth for youth' - Group tasks Tinubu

Mr Osere Daniel, a member of YES Project Board of Trustees, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“With the President’s ministerial list released and screening of nominees on going at the National Assembly, we humbly call on Mr President to kindly consider appointing a youth as the Minister of Youths.

“Nigeria has a vast array of qualified and experienced people amongst its teeming youth population.

“We believe that appointing a youth as the minister will enable Mr President leverage on the creativity, energy and resourcefulness of the Nigerian youth.

“This time, it should be youth for youth,” he said.