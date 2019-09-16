President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council.

The council will replace the current economic management team headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The Presidency released the names of members of the council in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

The statement says the council will report directly to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof. Doyin Salami, who is a former member of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and senior lecturer at the Lagos Business School is the Chairman of the Council.

The other members of the committee are:

Mohammed Sagagi as the vice-chairman

Ode Ojowu — member

Shehu Yahaya — member

Iyabo Masha — member

Chukwuma Soludo — member

Bismark Rewane — member

Mohammed Adaya Salisu — secretary (senior special assistant to the president, development policy)

The statement also states that the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.