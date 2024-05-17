The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Shettima made the declaration at the high-level dialogue on advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, held at the Transcorp Hilton, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the dialogue is: “Leveraging International Cooperation to Enhance Trade, Investment and Sustainable Development in Nigeria”.

The vice president said so much had happened since Tinubu assumed office and took bold steps to reposition the nation’s economy.

” We are here because of our place in a world of opportunities – a world that can’t afford to neglect or underestimate our place.

” Whether it is our human or natural resources, or our economic well-being or our adjustment to the destructive technologies of our time.

” Now is the best time to remind ourselves and the world that Nigeria is ready for the future and for business.

” In a few day's time, we will not only gather to mark our first year in office but also acknowledge that the decisions taken were well inspired.”

He said that one year was long enough to judge a government that was not there to pay lip service to the nation.

He said, ”The testament of Mr President’s conviction is his courage to choose what is right over what is popular”.

Shettima explained that the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria was a promise of concern and honesty in assessing the historical disadvantages of everyday Nigerians.

” This administration is a timely intervention, for it came at a time when it seemed that Nigerians had given up hope, that the country would never change for the better.

” This is why there was promise of hope and the journey towards ensuring that it resonates with every citizen. From the large mountains of the Mambila to the fertile lands of Osogbo and Aba.

” The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a policy framework; it is a statement of commitment, a covenant between us and the people.

” And as such it transcends to domestic policy agenda. The promise of hope of President Tinubu thrives on our acknowledgement of partnership with the world recognising that no country operates in a vacuum.”

Shettima pointed out that at the heart of the administration’s foreign policy approach, dubbed the ‘Tinubu Doctrine, is, “a 4-D Diplomacy Strategy” centred on promoting democracy.

“It also centres on driving economic development, harnessing Nigeria’s demographic potentialities, and engaging with the diaspora community.”

He lauded the vital role of Nigerians in the diaspora, who contributed over 168 billion dollars in remittances between 2015 and 2022, surpassing Overseas Development Assistance.

“This is further evidenced by the recently announced 10 billion dollar Diaspora Fund, a multi-sectoral investment initiative, set to be launched soon.

” And it is expected to strengthen ties with our diaspora community while boosting forex inflows to support our national development plans.”

Shettima also highlighted President Tinubu’s interventions on the economy, including a ₦75 billion investment initiative, to revolutionise the manufacturing sector.

” And the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, to facilitate effective infrastructure development across key economic sectors.”

On security, Shettima affirmed the administration’s commitment to guaranteeing the safety of lives and properties through regional and national interventions.

He extended an invitation to international partners, emphasising the need for collaboration in the post-COVID-19 era.

“This is the time to partner for democracy, for development, for peace, and for security.”

Earlier, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, acknowledged that there had been remarkable progress in Nigeria under the Tinubu administration in the last year, following the reforms targeted at stabilising the economy and tackling insecurity.

” Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed progress from the reforms introduced by this administration to stabilise the economy. And we can see that the country has creditably improved.

” The Nigerian government has also been proactive in addressing security challenges in the country and the sub-regions as demonstrated by the hosting of an African counter-terrorism meeting last month.

“There has also been other notable initiatives such as the nationwide digital literacy programme and the expansion of the broadband infrastructure, to bridge the digital divide and empower our people in this digital age.”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said the United Kingdom was impressed by the security strategies put in place by Tinubu’s administration.

Montgomery restated the support of the United Kingdom for the Nigerian government in this direction, including transparency and accountability in governance.

” I’d like to use this opportunity to express the whole lot of support of my government to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

” We commend his agenda for its focus on priorities and delivery. We acknowledge that you have done a lot to put in place transparency and accountability.”

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, commended the stakeholders’ efforts led by Vice-President Shettima, which led to the convening of the high-level forum to mark the first year anniversary of the Tinubu Administration.

