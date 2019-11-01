The group, which was founded in 2016 by the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), beat a number of gospel music heavyweights, such as The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Volney Morgan and New Ye, The Walls Group, Sound of A New Wine, Karen Gibson & The Kingdom Choir, Jemero Carter & Kingdomology, to win the prestigious award.

The Gratitude was the only African group nominated in the Choir/Group of the Year Category.

Reacting to the win, the Senior Pastor of COZA, Reverend Biodun Fatoyinbo, said: “I’m so proud of The Gratitude. This award is a reflection of the skill and dedication they put into their craft. This award is a big deal to us at COZA and we are grateful to all our members who voted to make this a reality. We are so grateful to God for this major endorsement. I say a big congratulations to The Gratitude and the whole COZA family.”

The Gratitude was birthed out of a vision to revolutionize the gospel music space and take over the music industry for God. The group has since delighted music lovers all over the world with their youthful, contemporary and electric gospel style that resonates with people of all ages.

Their debut album “Hello World” includes award winning songs like “Rabababaeh”, “Hello” and “Bad Man” amongst others. Their latest single “Testimony” was released in August and is available on all music platforms.

