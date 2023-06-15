ADVERTISEMENT
TETFUND provides ₦130m to MAPOLY for students’ skill acquisition

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rector, who explained that 3,600 students were matriculating for the 2022/2023 academic session, called on the new students to take advantage of the skills acquisition programme.

Odedeji stated this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen during the 2022/2023 matriculation and Oath taking ceremony for new students, held at the school premises in Abeokuta.

The rector noted that polytechnic education remains unique, saying the institution had been given the mandate to ensure that skills, rather than knowledge and understanding, be inculcated in the students.

He added that the institution already had a centre sponsored by TETFund with construction completed and established.

Odedeji explained that the essence of the fund from TETFund was to procure tools that would enable the institution to actually fulfill the mandate.

He added that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had approved the structure for the implementation of the mandate.

According to Odedeji, skills acquisition will ensure Nigeria becomes an economy that can flourish based on individual competence.

“Having acquired relevant skills, individuals will be useful for themselves and also be useful to the nation because that is the only thing we can use to grow the economy.

“The economy can not grow based on people after graduating and searching for jobs that are not in existence,” he said.

“The programme is starting during their own period, they should do everything possible to ensure that they benefit maximally from this programme . All that is needed has been provided to the polytechnic.

“I want to urge them to shun vices that can put them in trouble. They should face their studies so that they can graduate in flying colours,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

